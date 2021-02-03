George RR Martin Reveals He Has Penned Down His Best Work So Far In 'The Winds Of Winter'

The latest addition to the list of George RR Martin's books, namely The Winds Of Winter, is one of the most awaited novels of all time. On the subject of The Winds Of Winter update, the eminent author recently revealed a piece of information about the final A Song of Ice and Fire book on his blog. As per his latest entry on the same, the year 2020 saw George RR Martin pen down hundreds of pages during the year 2020 and still has hundreds to go. While citing the reason for the same, the blog post essentially indicated that either the year 2020 itself, which will be known as the year of isolation, or his new-found creative streak is to be credited for what appears to be a very productive year for the Game Of Thrones creator. Judging by the progress that George RR Martin is having, one can perhaps say that The Winds Of Winter release date may be coming nearer and nearer.

What contributed towards George RR Martin's productivity:

On the subject of The Winds Of Winter update, the author, as per his own words in the post, said that he must stay on the roll. He can also be seen communicating that he must stay in that mindset in order to deliver the final addition to the list of George RR Martin's books which can be directly connected to the eminent HBO series. More details regarding The Winds Of Winter release date and The Winds Of Winter chapters will be revealed as and when the official sources reveal the same.

A picture of George RR Martin with Quentin Tarantino:

About the author's favourite break-time activity:

Quite recently, the author revealed that he has been on a binge-watching spree, which is his go-to break-time activity when he is not writing down The Winds Of Winter chapters. The Game Of Thrones writer shared that his wife, Parris, and he binged watched HBO's adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials, which he said was a series that he loved. He additionally praised the production and the cast of the series, and Lin-Manuel Miranda in particular, who was seen playing the character of an aeronaut. The acclaimed writer also asked his followers to watch the series whether they are a fan of Pullman or not.

