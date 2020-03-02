Lesser Known Facts And Famous Quotes Of The Famous Dr. Seuss

Dr Suess was born on March 2, 1904, as Theodor Seuss Geisel in Springfields, Massachusetts. He was an animator, political cartoonist, children’s author, poet, illustrator, screenwriter, and filmmaker. His children books have been written under the pen name of Dr. Seuss. Famous Dr. Seuss’ books include How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Lorax, Green Eggs and Ham and The Cat in the Hat.

As an author, he has also been hailed as the American Poet Laureate of Nonsense and Modern Mother Goose. He has also spread his teachings around the world which has now been termed as Seuss-isms. To honour the 116th Dr. Seuss’ birth anniversary here are some lesser-known facts and quotes by him:

Lesser known facts about Dr. Seuss

'Seuss' is touted to be one of the most mispronounced names among all other writers’ names. 'Seuss' is a German word pronounced as ‘Zoice’. But the author preferred to it to be pronounced as ‘Soo-se’ to have it rhyme with ‘Goose’, as in Mother Goose

Dr. Seuss does have not have any descendant since he did not have biological children. However, he did have two step-children from his second wife’s first marriage

The author added the prefix ‘Dr.’ to his pen name simply because his father wanted him to study medicine. He was not a qualified doctor.

Dr. Seuss’ first book was rejected by as many as 27 publishers

The popular slang ‘nerd’ was first recorded in Dr. Seuss’ book in If I Ran a Zoo

Dr. Seuss book Oh, the Places You’ll Go sells around 200,000 copies each year

Dr. Seuss used the word ‘contraceptive’ in a draft of one of his books to grab the attention of his publisher.

Famous Dr. Seuss’s quotes

"You’re off to Great Places! Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, So… get on your way!"

"Think and wonder, wonder and think"

"Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened"

"Adults are just outdated children"

"Today you are You, that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is Youer than You"

"You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams"

"With your head full of brains and your shoes full of feet, you’re too smart to go down any not-so-good street"

