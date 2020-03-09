'The One Minute Manager' To 'Crucial Conversation': Books To Gift Your Boss

Books are often termed as ‘Man’s best friend.’ Books are one of the most thoughtful gifts that one can possibly think of gifting somebody. However, it might get a little difficult to think about what book can one gift to their boss. As one might be looking for the perfect book to gift their boss for any occasion, here’s taking a look at a few books that one can gift their boss or leader.

The One Minute Manager

The book The One Minute Manager by Ken Blanchard and Spencer Johnson revolves around how to be a perfect manager. The book also talks about how the manager must treat his employees and react to situations.

The Little Book Of Talent

The Little Book Of Talent is written by Daniel Coyle. The book compiles research from the most successful people in the world. It is also reported that the book will help the reader in all aspects of their life. The author of the book was known as the New York Times bestselling author of the book ‘The Talent Code’.

Crucial Conversation

The book Crucial Conversation by Kerry Patterson has sold over two million copies. The book is often regarded as one of the best books for sales and for good conversation and difficult times. It is also reported that the book will not only help you with work-related information but is also beneficial for no-work related information.

High-Performance Habits

The book High Performace Habits by Brendon Burchard will teach you to become a leader of tomorrow. The book revolves around how the life of a leader should be right from pre-planning to post-planning.

Get A Financial Life

The book Get A Financial Life by Beth Kobliner will teach you how to keep a tab on your spending habits. The book will help you grow in such a way it explains the planning, budgeting, saving and all other aspects of financial life.

