Movies Based On Books Which Will Be Releasing In The Year 2020

Some books are so good that they have been made into movies and sometimes multiple movies. From books to plays to real-life incidents, many filmmakers have taken either inspiration from books or made movies that are book adaptations to the T. Here are some movies that are adapted from books and will be releasing this year.

Dil Bechara - The Fault in Our Stars

Based on the novel written by John Green, The fault in our stars is a teenage love story. It is about a couple who fall in love and are closer to death. The books were first adapted to be made into a Hollywood film and are now adapted to be made into a Bollywood film. The film will be starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. The film will release somewhere around May this year.

Call of the Wild

Starring Karen Gillam, Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens and Wes Brown, this movie is the adaptation of the classic novel Call of the Wild. The story of the movie is about a dog who gets stolen and is sold to hauliers in the Yukon during the Alaska Gold Rush. The film will be releasing on February 21, 2020.

The Invisible Man

The sci-fi horror story of the Invisible Man is adapted, yet again. This time the film will be starring Elizabeth Moss who will be representing Universal’s Monster series Reboot. The movie is based on the book with the same name written by H.G.Wells.

A Good Shepherd - Greyhound

Written by C.S.Forester, the book The Good Shepherd will be adapted into a movie called Greyhound. The book was published in 2006 and the film is slated to release on May 8 this year. It’s about a navy officer during a war, commanding a convoy of allied ships during WWII.

The Woman in the Window

The Woman in the window was the bestselling novel. It’s a thriller novel about a woman who believes she sees a crime being committed through a window in a house across the way. The movie will be starring Amy Adams in the lead role and will be releasing on May 15, 2020.

