Ruskin Bond Celebrates His 86th Birthday With Balloons And Carrot Cake; Watch

Ruskin Bond is one of the most famous authors. He turned 86 on Tuesday and he celebrated it by releasing a new book which takes the audience through his adventures on boats, trains and planes. The book is titled Hop On: My Adventures on Boats, Trains and Planes. In this book, Ruskin Bond narrates the most memorable travel adventures from his childhood. The illustrations are made by Samrat Halder and published by Speaking Tiger's children's imprint Talking Cub. The journey is portrayed with a lot of hilarity and show the wonder of the little boy's world. With the release of his new book, he also celebrated his birthday with a cake. Take a look at it here to know more.

Ruskin Bond celebrates his 86th birthday

Author Ruskin Bond's birthday celebrations were shared on Facebook by a fan club, called the Fans of Ruskin Bond. On May 19, 2020, the fan page shared pics of Ruskin Bond. In the picture, we could see Ruskin sitting on a chair and a cake is kept informant of him. He is also seen holding blue balloons in the picture. The fan club captioned the picture and wrote: "The Birthday celebrations began at Midnight!". It was reported that Ruskin Bond's granddaughter Shristhi had baked a carrot cake for her grandfather's birthday and it can be seen that Ruskin is delighted about it. She had also put a sign on the cake which read "Happy birthday, Daa".Take a look at it here.

A video was also shared by the fan club. This video showed Shristhi singing Happy Birthday for her grandfather in the background as he cut the cake with a big smile. The fan page captioned the video and wrote "Ruskin Bond's birthday celebrations. The carrot cake has been lovingly baked by his granddaughter Shristhi". Take a look at the video here.

It is reported that every year Ruskin Bond spends his birthday evening at his favourite bookstore named Cambridge in Mussoorie. He celebrates it with hundreds of children and adults and in the end cuts a cake. Ruskin Bond was born in the Himalayan valley's village of Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. He then grew up in Jamnagar, Dehradun, New Delhi, and Shimla. He was in London for several years in his youth and then returned to India in 1955. He now lives in Landour, Mussoorie with his adopted family.

