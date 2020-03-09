'Girls Of Mumbaistan': Piyush Jha's Latest Book Has Three Bone-chilling Tales Of Mumbai

Author of the Mumbaistan series and filmmaker Piyush Jha has released his brand new thriller book titled Girls of Mumbaistan. This book is no different than many of his other books. Girls of Mumbaistan comprise of three novellas namely The Simple Girl, Maid for Murder, and Inspector Hijra.

Piyush Jha’s ‘Girls of Mumbaistan’ hits the stands

Piyush Jha is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in India. The Sikandar director has not only made several award-winning films but has also written several books. Piyush Jha is famously known for his Mumbaistan series. Now, the Compass Box Killer author has a new book in the market.

Piyush Jha’s latest book to hit the stands is Girls of Mumbaistan. Just like many of his books, Girls of Mumbaistan also comprises of three novellas. These three novellas have been titled – The Simple Girl, Maid of Murder, and Inspector Hijra.

The first novella from Girls of Mumbaistan is The Simple Girl. The first novella's story revolves around a school teacher. This school teacher gets sucked into a maze full of problems when she tries to save her dying husband. The second novella’s storyline has three main characters. This novella from Girls of Mumbaistan titled Maid for Murder is a story about a household maid who tries to solve problems between the couple she works for. But things quickly get out of hand when her employers’ problems start creating chaos in her life.

The third and final novella from Piyush Jha's book Girls of Mumbaistan, is the story about Mumbai’s first transgender police inspector. The novella titled Inspector Hijra follows the inspector as she tries to unravel the mystery of a foreign tourist’s child. But this investigation also puts the inspector’s job and reputation at risk.

