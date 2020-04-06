Penguin Random House India Publishes E-book To Bust Myths About The Novel Coronavirus

The Penguin Random House India is one of the largest English language trade publishers in India. The publishing house recently launched an e-book under its Ebury Press imprint, based on the evolution, history, myths, and facts surrounding the novel coronavirus. The book is titled The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic, and the e-book has been published before the physical copy in the market.

On March 11, 2020, Penguin Random House India announced that they will soon publish one of the first books about the novel Coronavirus. The book titled The Coronavirus: What you Need to Know about the Global Pandemic has been written by infectious disease specialist and practising physician Dr. Swapneil Parikh, along with clinical psychologist and medical researcher Maherra Desai, and the Director of Medical Research and Neuropsychiatrist, Dr. Rajesh M. Parikh. The e-book has been published on April 5, 2020, and is now available for readers on various e-commerce websites.

The book is published under Penguin's Ebury Press imprint, which is dedicated for discovering, building and publishing the best voices in the genre of fiction and non-fiction. Milee Ashwarya, one of the publishers at Penguin Random House India, in an interview with a media portal, stated that they are currently in the grip of a global pandemic caused by COVID-19. She further added that there is a lot of scattered and fake information surfacing about Coronavirus that might lead to fear and panic among the masses.

She further stated that right now, everyone needs a credible source of information from professionals which can help them understand the novel virus better. She concluded her statement saying, therefore, Dr Swapneil Parikh, Dr Rajesh Parikh, and Maherra Desai wrote this book to explain the dos, don'ts, history, evolution of the virus, bust various myths about it, and share insights about what lies ahead in the future.

