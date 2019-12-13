Ravinder Singh Books With Stories So Warm They Will Tug At Your Heartstrings

Ravinder Singh is one of the best selling Indian authors. The author holds an MBA degree from the renowned Indian School of Business. He has also started a publishing venture called Black Ink, to publish debut authors. He has written many books like I Too Had a Love Story, Can Love Happen Twice? Like It Happened Yesterday, Your Dreams Are Mine Now, This Love That Feels Right, and Will You Still Love Me? Here are three of the best Ravindra Singh books according to his readers.

Also Read: Three Ruskin Bond Books That Will Make You Fall In Love With Mussoorie

Love Stories That Touched My Heart

The book describes various emotions connected with love – anger, frustration, anxiety, eagerness, first infatuation, first breakup, love-marriage, love in the second innings, love across decades, love across genders, and sexual orientations. If you enjoy reading romantic stories and love to read tales of romances that are inspired by real-life then this book will be perfect for you. While there are a few heart-touching stories that treat love as the most spiritual emotion, whereas some are quite practical and straightforward in narration.

Also Read: Romance Books To Read That Will Tug At You Heartstrings And Leave You Teary-eyed

Like It Happened Yesterday

The book has received a lot of appreciation from readers. The book can make you nostalgic and bring back many of those childhood memories which have been left behind in the buzz of busy lives. The script is beautifully described and has been put in simple words. The book will engage you through the ups and downs of an ordinary person's life by bringing out the little things bringing happiness.

Also Read: Rudyard Kipling Books, Poems And Short Stories That You Must Read

I Too Had a love story

The book is an English autobiographical novel. It was the debut novel of the author and was first printed in the year 2008. Subsequently, the book was published again by Penguin India in 2012, the book remained in the bestsellers’ list in India even after the 6 years even after its first publication. The author has written the novel based on his personal experiences and his love story. Readers have shared that they could easily connect with the story, especially the people who have sacrificed something for others' happiness.

Also Read: Best 2019: Books To Read Before The Year Ends