Roald Dahl's Book The Gremlins' Rare 1st Edition With Personal Note To Be Auctioned Online

Roald Dahl's books have been some of the most memorable works of fiction when it comes to literature. In a recent development, a rare signed copy of his book The Gremlins is up for an online auction. The auction will be starting in May, as per a news report. The book is expected to be sold for around £4,000.

The Gremlins first edition with Roald's personal touch

The Gremlins book that will be auctioned online includes a personal note that Roald Dahl wrote to the RAF comrade Wing Commander John Alexander. This note suggests that John had provided Dahl with the inspiration of the book. Here is what the nite reads:

“To John, who wrote the bloody thing anyway. Roald Dahl, 25/5/43.”

The book The Gremlins traces the story of small creatures who are responsible for all the mechanical failings that happen on aeroplanes. The book was first published in 1943. The book shows how the gremlins wanted revenge as their forest homes were destroyed to make way for an aircraft factory.

The news report also quoted Hansons Auctioneers, who revealed that the first edition to be auctioned has some corrections made by Dahl himself with a pencil. The book is one of those editions of which only 50 were published for Dahl’s personal distribution. Jim Spenser of the Hansons Auctioneers called it a remarkable copy as it takes one to Roald Dahl's earlier days and the personal note is an insight to his warmth and regard for his friend.

Discovered... Roald Dahl's very special personal message in a copy of the first book he ever had published in 1943. For sale in our next Library Auction.



Find out more: https://t.co/2hkUHlOov5@HansonsAuctions @pa_mediacentre pic.twitter.com/enyEnGDApE — Hansons (@HansonsUK) April 25, 2020

John Alexander's daughter Juliet threw ight upon the relationship that his father had with the author, as per the report. She revealed that she, along with her two sisters, grew up Llandaff in Cardiff. They used to play with Dahl’s sisters when they were children. She shared that it was coincidental that John and Dahl served in the RAF during the Second World War. Juliet now lives in Ontario, Canada.

Juliet now hopes that the copy earns the status that it deserves. She said that she does not have any heirs. She would like to be a part of an avid collector or even at a Dahl museum.

