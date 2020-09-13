Roald Dahl's Birthday: Have You Read These 5 Books Penned By 'The Gremlins' Writer?

Roald Dahl was a popular British novelist, story writer, screenwriter, and even a wartime fighter pilot. He is famous for children books like James and the Giant Peach, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The Witches, Fantastic Mr Fox, The BFG, The Twits, and George's Marvellous Medicine.

While his adult book works include Tales of the Unexpected. His books are known to have sold almost 250 million copies worldwide. September 13th, 2020 marks the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory writer Roald Dahl's 104th birth anniversary. Check out some of his best works.

Roald Dahl's books:

The Gremlins

The book named The Gremlins tells the story of small creatures who are responsible for all the mechanical failings that happen on aeroplanes. The book was first published in 1943 and shows how the gremlins wanted to take revenge as their forest homes were destroyed to make way for an aircraft factory. The Gremlins book was recently announced to be auctioned at Hansons UK's library auction. The book had a personal note that Roald Dahl wrote to the RAF comrade Wing Commander John Alexander.

The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me

The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me is another children's book by Roald Dahl which had illustrations by Quentin Blake. The book that was released in 1985 followed the story of a young boy named Billy who meets window cleaners in the form of a giraffe, a pelican, and a monkey, who work as window cleaners. The illustrations of the book are quite famous among children.

Fantastic Mr Fox

The Fantastic Mr Fox is a children's novel that was published in 1970. The book was published by George Allen & Unwin in the UK and Alfred A. Knopf in the U.S. Fantastic Mr Fox has illustrations by Donald Chaffin. The book's first U.K. Puffin paperback was issued in 1974 and had the illustrations by Jill Bennett. Then the later editions featured illustrations by Tony Ross (1988 edition) and Quentin Blake (1996 edition). Fantastic Mr Fox tells the story of Mr Fox who is so clever that he tricks his farmer neighbours so that he could steal away their food.

James and the Giant Peach

James and the Giant Peach is one of the most popular Roald Dahl's books which has had many illustrations over the years. The plot of James and the Giant Peach is based on an English orphan boy who enters into a massive peach and finds a magical world inside it. Roald Dahl had dedicated this book to his 6-year-old daughter at that time. The book James and the Giant Peach has had illustrations by Emma Chichester Clark, Lane Smith and Quentin Blake over the years.

Danny, the Champion of the World

Danny, the Champion of the World is a children's book that was published in 1975. The book is about the life of Danny, who is a boy with a big wagon. His father William fixes cars for a living. The book was published in the U.S. by Alfred A. Knopf, Inc. and in the United Kingdom by Jonathan Cape.

