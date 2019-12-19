The Debate
Romantic Novels: 2 States And Other Top Love Stories By Indian Authors

Books

Romantic novels written by Indian authors are gaining huge response amongst the readers. Read to know some of the best and must-read romantic and love novels.

Romantic Novels

Indian authors have delivered some of the best love stories and romantic novels. There have been some good romantic novels by Indian authors, and then there are some that are absolutely the best. However, it is difficult to find the best ones from all these romantic novels by Indian authors. Here are some of the best and must-read romantic novels every book lover should have on their reading list. 

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor movies for die-hard romantic lovers out there; 2 States to Half Girlfriend

Also Read | Ali Fazal pens beautiful romantic poem wishing GF Richa Chadha on birthday

Romantic novels and Love story novels by Indian Authors

2 States: The Story Of My Marriage

2 States is a romantic love story novel written by Chetan Bhagat. It is Chetan Bhagat’s own love story where he shares the challenges faced by two people from two different cultures/states when it comes to tying the knot. 2 States: The Story Of My Marriage has inspired one of the best love story movies of Bollywood, 2 states.  

The Girl Of My Dreams

In this story, the protagonist Daman is involved in an accident which causes him minor amnesia erasing all his memories of the accident and of the events leading to it. But he was in the car with a girl named Shreyasi, who is nowhere to be found after the accident. The book is written by one of the most famous Indian authors Durjoy Datta. 

A Half Baked Love Story

A Half Baked Love Story is written by Anurag Garg and Gunjan Narang. A Half-baked Love Story is the story of two very different individuals as they come to terms with the pangs and pleasures of first love while battling the situations that life has placed them in. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's best moments from the romantic movie Mohabbatein

Also Read | Mystery Books: A Murder On Malabar Hill And Other Top Mystery-thrillers By Indian Authors

