Thailand Vs Singapore Live Scores, Streaming, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Thailand take on Singapore in the first match of the ACC Eastern Region T20 clash on Saturday. Thailand vs Singapore T20 will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. Thailand vs Singapore T20 kicks off at 8:00 AM IST. Here, let’s take a look at the TL vs SIN live match preview and where one can keep a track of the Thailand vs Singapore live score.

Captains are Ready for #ERT20 tournament that's all set to begin in Thailand on Saturday! #RoadToAsiaCup2020



More details : https://t.co/OWnd6C4jbX pic.twitter.com/4aTannbEr9 — Cricket Thailand (@ThailandCricket) February 28, 2020

TL vs SIN live streaming: TL vs SIN live match preview and Thailand vs Singapore live score

The ACC Eastern Region T20 for the Asia Cup 2020 begins on Sunday with Thailand vs Singapore T20 clash. Barring Hong Kong, none of the teams in the Eastern Region T20 have ever been at the Asia Cup. Singapore had a disappointing ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers, losing four of their six matches in the tournament. The Thailand Men’s team would look for some inspiration from their women counterparts, who are currently featuring in the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

TL vs SIN live streaming: TL vs SIN live match weather conditions

According to Accuweather, the weather for Thailand vs Singapore T20 match promises to be slightly on the higher side with the temperature expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius. There won’t be much wind, while there is a high probability that the pitch won’t change a bit during the course of the game making the possibility of a high Thailand vs Singapore live score.

TL vs SIN live streaming: TL vs SIN live match pitch report

The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok has hosted multiple Women T20Is where the teams have managed to score in the 110-130 range. One can expect the pitch to favour the batsman and a 150+ is definitely on the cards as far as Thailand vs Singapore live score is concerned. With no moisture in the air, the pitch is unlikely to change its course during the game and the toss will be a neutral factor for the game.

TL vs SIN live streaming: TL vs SIN live match probable line-up

Thailand vs Singapore live score: Thailand's predicted XI

Daniel Jacobs, Robert Raina, Henno Jordaan, Naveed Pathan, Ziaul Hoque, Wanchana Uisuk, Chanchai Pengkumta, Kamron Senamontree, Nopphon Senamontree, Vichanath Singh, Mahsid Faheem.

Thailand vs Singapore live score: Singapore's predicted XI

Rohan Rangarajan, Surendran Chandramohan, Timothy David, Aritra Dutta, Manpreet Singh, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Aryaman Uchil, Vinoth Baskaran, Amjad Mahboob, Anantha Krishna.

Thailand vs Singapore T20: TL vs SIN live streaming and Thailand vs Singapore live score

There is no live telecast for Thailand vs Singapore T20 game in India but one can keep track of Thailand vs Singapore live score on the official ICC Website and on the Asian Cricket Council’s official website.