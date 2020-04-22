World Book Day: Top Book Recommendations For 'Star Wars' Fans

World Book Day is celebrated every year on the 23rd of April. The day is marked as World Book and Copyright Day or better known as International Day of the Book. Every year on this day, an event is organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization to promote reading and bring vital awareness towards books. With all that said now, here are some of the best science fiction books like Star Wars that fans of the iconic franchise must check out:

World Book Day: Books for Star Wars fans

Star Wars: Jedi Academy

This is one of the popular books by award-winning author Jeffrey Brown. The book has a 4.2 rating denoted by Goodreads. Star Wars: Jedi Academy is the third installation of the Star Wars series. The book is about 160 long paperback pages. One can find this book online or purchase from local stores. On the occasion of World Book Day, this one would not be a disappointment for Star Wars fans.

Revenge of the Sith

This is another Star Wars book by Elizabeth Dowsett. This book with a 4.5 rating from Goodreads would be the perfect one to read on World Book Day. It is a very short book and would interest many Star Wars fans. This book contains about 48 paperback pages.

iHero: Space Rescue: EDGE

This is considered to be one of the best science fiction books of all time by many critics. It is penned by Steve Skidmore and Steve Barlow. This book is available on Kindle and has 64 pages. This book is for those who love to get into the world of astronauts and space.

