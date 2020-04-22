World Book Day Quotes That You Can Share With Family And Friends

The World Book and Copyright Day is counted amongst the most awaited days of the year. Celebrated on April 23 each annual year, this day holds a lot of significance in the history of world literature. People from different cultural backgrounds, countries and ethnicity come together to commemorate the International Books day, which celebrates reading books.

Started by UNESCO in 1995, the day marks the contribution of books, authors, publishers, and libraries across the globe. Book-lovers can wish each other Happy World Book Day 2020 by sending some meaningful quotes by their favourite pers, thinkers and authors. Here's a compilation curated especially for you, so pick your favourite quote and send your loved ones. Take a look-

World Book Day Quotes

I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library. - by Jorge Luis Borges

A house without books is like a room without windows. - by Heinrich Mann

Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world. - by Malala Yousafzai

A room without books is like a body without a soul - by Marcus Tullius Cicero

Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: This is the ideal life.- by Mark Twain

Reading is a conversation. All books talk. But a good book listens as well. - by Mark Haddon Never trust anyone who has not brought a book with them.- by Lemony Snicket

It is what you read when you don't have to that determines what you will be when you can't help it- by Oscar Wilde

The person, be it gentleman or lady, who has not pleasure in a good novel, must be intolerably stupid- by Jane Austen

There is no friend as loyal as a book.- by Ernest Hemingway

If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking. - by Haruki Murakami

Every book you pick up has its own lesson or lessons, and quite often the bad books have more to teach than the good ones. – by Stephen King

I was born with a reading list I will never finish-by Maud Casey

You know you’ve read a good book when you turn the last page and feel a little as if you have lost a friend.– by Paul Sweeney

Never judge a movie by its movie- by J.W Eagen

The mind is not a book, to be opened at will and examined at leisure. Thoughts are not etched on the inside of skulls, to be perused by an invader. The mind is a complex and many-layered thing.”– by J.K. Rowling

There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate’s loot on Treasure Island.– by Walt Disney

If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then you must write it.- by Toni Morrison

A wild and crazy weekend involves sitting on the front porch, smoking a cigar, reading a book- by Robert M. Gates