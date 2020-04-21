Jeffrey Archer Gives Fans The Opportunity To Be A Character In His Next Book; Here's How

A number of celebrities from all over the globe have come forward to help out the needy during this coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, international bestselling author Jeffrey Archer has also taken an initiative by generating funds for local NHS Addenbrooke's Hospital in the United Kingdom by setting up an online timed charity auction. The auction provides the bidders with the chance to be featured as a character in Jeffrey Archer's upcoming novel. The auction is being hosted by Cheffins Fine Art department and keep it going till April 24. The winner of the auction will be announced on April 27. Read more about Jeffrey Archer’s charity auction.

Jeffrey Archer starts a charity auction to help people during coronavirus pandemic

Jeffrey Archer is reportedly delighted to be able to support Cheffins in this benevolent auction by offering to name a character in his next book after the highest bidder. He also mentioned that he is going to decide the characteristics of the character. He also mentioned that Addenbrookes Charitable Trust is an organisation that is close to his heart as his wife, Dame Mary Archer, is Vice-President. He thinks that COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund is critical to saving the lives of potentially thousands of local residents.

Jeffrey Archer's books

Jeffrey Archer managed to get the fame he deserved after publishing his book Kane and Abel. It released in 1979 and certainly became his best-selling work by reaching the number one spot on The New York Times bestsellers list. He recently released Nothing Ventured in the year 2019. This book marks the introduction of detective William Warwick in Archer’s new series.

Delighted to hear that #NothingVentured is on Apple Books "What to Read" slot, for customers in Australia & NZ @MacmillanAus - https://t.co/pnwgoB5vfw pic.twitter.com/0nqfmAUkq7 — Jeffrey Archer (@Jeffrey_Archer) September 5, 2019

