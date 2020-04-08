Common Pet Training Mistakes That Dog Owners Can Avoid During Their Training Sessions

Training one’s pet is very important as it gives them a sense of responsibility. Pet owners and trainers are always on the go to teach their pet to know the difference between good and bad, potty training and much more. Many times, pet owners make a few mistakes while training their pet, here’s taking a look at a few mistakes that pet owners make while training their dogs.

Train your dog for too long

As per reports, dog owners or trainers often try to train their dogs for a long period. It might not be the right thing as the dog might get bored and tired, especially if he/she is a puppy it might be a lot for them to grasp. Even the trainer might lose interest and not correct the dog at the right time due to long hours of training. Hence, it is reportedly said that 10-15 minutes of training is apt for your pet.

Making them redo over and over

As per reports, it is often said when a pet makes a mistake the owner keeps making them do it over and over, hoping that their dog will get it right. If your pet does not get it right in the first three rounds, don’t make him/her do it again as your dog will end up getting frustrated and stop trying and at the same time may try and get upset.

Training when in a bad mood

As per reports, training your dog when you are in a bad mood is a complete no, because when your dog makes a mistake you will end up taking out all your frustration on him/her. Instead, you can cuddle with your dog and lighten up your mood on days when you're in a bad mood.

Too many treats

According to reports, avoid giving your dogs too many treats during the training process as they will end up listening to you only when you bribe them with a treat. Instead of treating them every time, try to praise them, pet them while training them, make sure you don’t overdo it.

Image courtesy: Unsplash.com