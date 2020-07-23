Cousins Day Status That Will Make Your Lovely Cousin Feel Special On The Day

National Cousins Day is observed on July 24 every year. This day is celebrated to recognize that these are lifelong relationships that unite families and relatives and also strengthen the families. On this day people recall the significance of bonding and love in their families and lives.
Many of them believe that National Cousins Day was initiated by cousins who decided to revive their bond and friendship on that day. If you too are thankful for having cousins in your life, here are some beautiful Cousins Day status that you can share on the day-
- “With cousins around, you know you are with the best of the people. Warm wishes on Cousins Day to my people.”
- “There are so many good memories that we have together that make this life worthy. Happy Cousins Day to my amazing cousins.”
- “What fun is celebrating Cousins Day without your cousins. I really wish we could come together to create some more memories together.”
- “When you have cousins, you have smiles and happiness in your life!!!”
- “Always be cautious of your cousins because they are the ones who know the worst of your secrets and have worst of your pictures.”
- “If you want to celebrate life, do it with your cousins as you will not get any annoying calls from your family.”
- “You have more spice in life when you have cousins in your life, best angels sent by God!!!”
- “Celebrate the best relations in your life on National Cousins Day as they are truly the blessings by Almighty.”
