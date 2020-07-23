Cousins Day Status That Will Make Your Lovely Cousin Feel Special On The Day

National Cousins Day is observed on July 24 every year. This day is celebrated to recognize that these are lifelong relationships that unite families and relatives and also strengthen the families. On this day people recall the significance of bonding and love in their families and lives.

Many of them believe that National Cousins Day was initiated by cousins who decided to revive their bond and friendship on that day. If you too are thankful for having cousins in your life, here are some beautiful Cousins Day status that you can share on the day-

Also read | Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Are Related, But Did You Know There's A Third Cousin?

Cousins Day status and messages you can share on the day-

“With cousins around, you know you are with the best of the people. Warm wishes on Cousins Day to my people.”

“There are so many good memories that we have together that make this life worthy. Happy Cousins Day to my amazing cousins.”

“What fun is celebrating Cousins Day without your cousins. I really wish we could come together to create some more memories together.”

Also read | Justin Bieber's 'best Day In Life' Was When He Discovered About His Distant Cousins, Read

Funny and Inspiring Cousins Day Status

“When you have cousins, you have smiles and happiness in your life!!!”

“Always be cautious of your cousins because they are the ones who know the worst of your secrets and have worst of your pictures.”

“If you want to celebrate life, do it with your cousins as you will not get any annoying calls from your family.”

“You have more spice in life when you have cousins in your life, best angels sent by God!!!”

“Celebrate the best relations in your life on National Cousins Day as they are truly the blessings by Almighty.”

Also read | Katy Perry Denies Rumours Of Being Related To Taylor Swift; Says 'we Fight Like Cousins'

Special Cousins Day WhatsApp status and quotes-

“Be happy!!! Be smiling!!! Because you have the best cousins in this world!!! Wishing them National Cousins Day!!!”

“Lovely childhood memories….. Awesome moments to cherish lifetime….. I have them all because I have amazing cousins in this world and I love them and also hate them…. Happy National Cousins Day to you.”

“Sharing is caring and cousins are the ones who teach you that….. They are the ones who take away all your chocolates and teach you how to smile even when you have none left with you…. Cheers to my cousins on National Cousins Day 2020.”

“Whether it is a frank or a party plan, plan to crash, or to impress your crush, your cousins have always been the shoulder to lie on….. Let us celebrate National Cousins Day with these wonderful cousins who are the much-needed spice in your life!!!!”

“Without cousins, life is so boring but with cousins around, life is so much more fun and adventurous…. From your childhood to the last days of your life, they always stand by you supporting you, pulling your leg!!!! Happy National Cousins Day!!!”

Also read | Sushant Rajput's Cousin Demands Big Screen Release Of His Last Movie "Dil Bechara"