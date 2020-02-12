Video Games For Kids: The Best Puzzles To Keep Their Mind Sharp

Let your kids wear their creative hats the next time they play video games. Get the video games that contain creative puzzles, because these can boost their creative capabilities, enhance their problem-solving capabilities, and help them learn in a fun way. These types of video games are good to keep the kids engaged while making use of their brains. According to Common Sense Media, the below-mentioned are best puzzle video games for kids.

8 Best Puzzle Video Games for Children

Create

One of the most engaging puzzle games for kids, Create requires the young minds to think of inventive solutions. The kids can create their own puzzles and immerse themselves in an imaginative artistic world. Since this puzzle game is more based on principles of physics, it is ideal for kids who are over 8 to 10 years of age.

Guilty Party

One of the best family-oriented puzzle games; this one from the house of Disney, is highly fascinating. It contains graphics and puzzles that can leave everyone bewildered, while players hunt for clues to solve mysteries and move on to the next levels. It boosts team spirit and encourages family bonding as well.

The Witness

This intense puzzle game is great for pre-teens. As they delve into some real brainstorming with challenges faced on a virtual island, they get the feeling of being transported deeper into the maze. Solving the puzzles and completing each level will fill them with a sense of achievement – this rewarding feeling is what keeps children glued to this game.

Nintendo Labo

Nintendo Labo is perfect for children who are curious, patient, and in love with art and craft. This is a good option if you are looking for highly creative puzzles for kids. It can even entice even the adults to join in!

Rayman Legends

This brilliantly-designed multiplayer game is highly inventive. It encourages kids to play with others and share team bonding and cooperation. The difficulty levels require creative solutions, which boost their thinking capabilities too.

Super Mario 3D World

Kids love to play Super Mario 3D World because of its simple controls. And the best thing is that children can play it together. If you are looking for a kids’ game that is exciting and family-friendly, then this is the one that you can choose.

Overcooked

This is a chaotic yet fun organizing game which helps children develop the ability of multitasking. This is a multiplayer game wherein players pass on puzzles to one another for solving them.

Madagascar 3: The Video Game

Ideal for kids aged around 7 to 8 years, Madagascar 3 is a simple puzzle game that features various animal stars. It is based on Madagascar 3, the movie, and is bound to be an instant hit among children for its easy accessibility.

(Image: Shutterstock)