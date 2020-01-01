Best Things To Do With Kids In Barcelona For Them To Have A Great Time

Barcelona is known as the cosmopolitan capital of Spain's Catalonia region and particularly famous due to its architecture. With a population of about 55 million, it is a popular choice for tourist destinations. With the vastness of the city, it is often confusing for tourists to decide what to do when visiting the city, especially when they are with kids. Here are a few suggestions for things to do in Barcelona with kids.

Best of Kid-friendly destinations to visit in Barcelona

Park Guell

With no shortage of culture, Barcelona has 9 UNESCO heritage site to look at. Gaudi's fantastic creation located at the Park is a sight to see and seems like it just came out of some fairytale and also has leafy plazas to take rest. It is one of the best things to do in the city for free. It is advised that you take a metro to Vallcarca and then take the escalators to the back of the park and witness it through a downhill slope.

La Rambla

A famous and beautiful boulevard, no visit to the city seems to be complete without visiting this place. Starting from Plaça Catalunya and stretching down to the port, adults and children alike are greeted with florists, artists, animal stalls and more. It provides a traditional Barcelona-experience with human statues and is a must-visit for everyone.

The City Beaches

Barcelona has a fairly long stretched coastline and when speaking about the city beaches, they are pretty good and certainly worth a visit. When there are kids with you, beaches are one of the most fun and safest spots to visit. The beaches from the Olympic village are comparatively more child-friendly and have a huge playground.

Cable Cars

The city is surrounded by mountains, with Montjüic looking over at the sea. There are two cable car rides from Montjüic – one which crosses the sea over to Barceloneta and the beach, and the second which transports you up to the old castle. Offering great views, the cable rides are set to be a hit with kids.

Tibidabo Amusement Park

This park requires you to trek a bit but it is definitely worth it all. For older kids who are looking for a bit of fun, there is also an amusement park at the summit. The most popular attraction is the relatively new rollercoaster that cuts through the countryside.

