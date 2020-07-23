National Cousins Day Images You Can Forward On July 24 To Mark The Day

National Cousins Day is observed on July on 24th every year. This day is celebrated to recognize these lifelong relationships that unite families and relatives and also strengthen the families. On this day, people recall the significance of bonding and love in their families and lives. As we all know, mostly, Indian families are huge with immense relationships and also end up having endless cousins. Cousins are no less than siblings and often we can share our deepest secrets and aspirations with them-

History of National Cousins Day

The beginning and origin of National Cousins Day remains unknown. Many of them believe that National Cousins Day was initiated by cousins who decided to revive their bond and friendship on that day. Several others claim that this day was started by greeting card companies as a marketing trick to sell more cards.

How is National Cousins Day Celebrated?

There is no specific type of celebration for Cousins Day, but you can plan ad organize a party with all your cousins to commemorate this day.

One can celebrate this special cousin's day 2020 by sending them a lovely card or calling them over the telephone and wishing them.

Inviting your cousins for lunch or dinner to wish and show them how much you love and care for them.

It is also a good idea to have a pretty set up for a photoshoot with your cousins if you stay close to your cousins. So that you can probably gather them and take selfies as well, and post on social media with #nationalcousinsday.

Quotes on National Cousins Day-

Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the cousins together." - Woodrow Wilson "Cousins are sisters you never had." - Reah Glowstorl "A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost." - Marion C. Garretty "Cousins are people that are ready made friends, you have laughs with them and remember good times from a young age, you have fights with them but you always know you love each other, they are a better thing than brothers and sisters and friends cause there all pieced together as one." - Courtney Cox "Time passes and we may be apart, but cousins always stay close at heart." - Unknown "Cousins are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer." - Ed Cunningham

