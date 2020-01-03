2020 Trends That You Need To Know About To Ace Your Fashion Game

The year 2020 is here and now it is time to say good-bye to the trends of last year. Let's change the wardrobe, throw out all the 2019 accessories and dresses, or revamp them to match the trends for the start of the new decade. If you don't know what accessories trends would be ruling 2020, here we have listed a few-

Top fashion trends to watch out for in 2020

Last year, was all about mini bags. However, oversized bags are back again. Oversized giant bags can go well with all outfits if you know how to pull them off. Check out the picture below to know how?

Also read: Jason Garrett Trends On Twitter After Browns Dismiss Freddie Kitchens

Bucket hats were first hyped by rappers. Bucket hats are one of those pieces that can be pulled off easily with many outfits. It just depends on how you style the look. There are different varieties that you can try when it comes to bucket hats like printed ones, vintage prints that mirror the sporty style, etc. Fashion brand Prada also gave the bucket hat a literal twist for their Spring 2020 collection.

Also read: Instagram Trends For 2019 That Are Making Waves On Social Media

Image Source: Ones.str

While multi-colour outfits were a thing of 2019, the start of the new decade is all about monochrome. Single color for your outfit is more than enough when it comes to fashion trend 2020. Your outfit does not have to be colorful always. A particular color also can be pulled off if it is styled properly.

Also read: Chic Haircut Trends To Try For New Year 2020; See Pics And Style Guides

Image source: Lifestyle Asia

Past trends such as normcore and logomania have really pushed down the popularity of prints, but it's back now. The latest pre-fall presentation by Kim Jones ' Dior Men was a cornucopia of graphic apparel showcasing python florals. His command of floral patterns also appeared in the spectacular Spring / Summer 2020 series by Richard Quinn. Yeah, spring florals may not be revolutionary today, but it is a tried and true phenomenon.

Image source: Cabeau Schuerger

Also read: Bizarre Beauty Trends Of 2019; From Ant-trapped Nails To Sunburn Tattoos