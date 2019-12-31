Chic Haircut Trends To Try For New Year 2020; See Pics And Style Guides

Everyone has their own resolutions and intentions in the new year 2020. If you want to have a new approach to your look than a hair plays an important part. You can enter the new year with a fresh and trendy haircut. The latest hair trends — short, clean, high-impact cuts — are perfect for starting fresh. Read to know three of the top hairstyles.

3 trendy haircuts in 2020

The Gamine Pixie

Many are eagerly awaiting the pixie's comeback in the new year. A popular model, who has gone from a chin-length cut to a high cheekbone-grazing sweet spot named it "the gamine pixie.” It is a play on the British term for boyish — which many predicts is on its way to becoming a 2020 trend. The reason that it might take off in the new year is that it signifies a sort of freedom and a dramatic break from excess length. Of course, a super-short cut does not have to be a 2020 impulse. You can always try a wig to experiment with a shorter style. A short and shaggy vibe — heavy on the top, narrow on the sides — is equal parts edgy and chic.

The Jawline Bob

In 2020, the bob length will stop exactly at the jawline. According to a seasoned celebrity stylist, the look should be crisp and clean. The blunt bob should cut like a razor, right at the jaw. Avoid any severe layering and the shape will sharply highlight your neckline and jaw like a strong and symmetrical frame around the face. The advantage of a short bob, cut in a blunt manner, is that the styling possibilities are endless. You can give it bouncy volume or a sleek, shiny finish, then part it down the middle or toss it to one side. If your hair texture is curly or wavy, and you want a more lived-in shape to match, speak to your stylist about a slight A-line bend.

Shag Bangs

Inspired from the 70s, shaggy bang is back for 2020, according to an editorial stylist and Oribe educator. It is all about the fresh, textured movement of shag bangs. It is a cool add-on to a cut of any length. If you have long hair and do not want to go short, pull 2020 style inspiration from Selena Gomez, who recently seen with a long, gradually-layered cut, complete with banging' curtain fringe. Again, if you are on the fence, try a clip-in bang as a trial and plus it is all the fun, none of the long-term commitment.

