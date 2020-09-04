7 Steps For Healthy Skin By Rashmika Mandanna: Know Skincare Routine Of The Actor

South heartthrob Rashmika Mandanna has become an internet sensation amid the COVID-19 lockdown. From giving fans a virtual tour to hosting a Q&A session, the Sarileri Neekevvaru actor has made sure to stay connected with fans by being candid. One of her recent social media posts had the diva revealing her beauty mantra. Surprisingly, Rashmika Mandanna revealed that she has a ‘combination skin’ and has to follow her skincare routine thoroughly to allow her skin glow. Here’s a sneak peek in Rashmika Mandanna’s skincare routine.

7 steps for glowing skin, courtesy Rashmika Mandanna

Before revealing her skincare routine, Rashmika mentioned that the best advice one can receive about skin and skin types is from a dermatologist. She informed fans that her skincare routine was based on her personal experiences. The actor added that she has dealt with several skin problems and while overcoming those she made a list of ‘realisation’. Here’ what they are:

Step 1: Allergy test

Please get an allergy test. we Indians are mostly lucky & don’t have acute reactions for allergies but it does affect us somehow & in the long term.

For example.. I am allergic to most veggies like cucumbers & tomatoes & capsicums & even potatoes[(ahhh.. I miss em French fries) but who would’ve thought right] but two years ago my skin was bad.. but I remember I did everything right.. but why is my skin still not clean? So then I got an allergy test & I started ignoring all the foods my body doesn’t accept & today I don’t have that many issues with my skin.. yaaaay!

Step 2: Eat clean & Be Smart

Eat clean & be smart.. know what your body accepts (like I said in the previous point) which doesn’t mean eat every other junk or oily foods & dairy foods.. study your body.. (see how your body reacts to what) cut down on things which you know will make your skin oily and drink water.. trust me when I say this - drink water..it helps in more ways than you realize.. at least 2 liters of just WATER.

Step 3: Apply sunscreen

DO NOT WALK OUT OF YOUR HOUSE WITHOUT A SUNSCREEN! EVER! EVER!

Step 4: Use vitamin C serum

Use a good vitamin C serum (talk to your dermatologist about this) every day! It works wonders.

ALSO READ| Rashmika Mandanna Shares Intense Workout Video, Says 'I Am Getting There'

Step 5: Moisturise

Moisture!! Moisturing your skin helps it heal better! And while you moisturize make sure you moisturize your neck region & eyes softly but completely.

Step 6: Wash your face twice

Don’t wash your face some gazillion times in a day .. wash it twice. Also also.. don’t use a harsh facewash which makes your skin dry.

Step 7: Exfoliate skin & lips

Exfoliate your skin.. & your lips..not every day but when you feel like it.

And if you guys have acne.. DO NOT rub on it.. you are just making it worse.. guys with acne.. don’t stress on it as if your life depends on it.. trust me I had it more than most of you even know. now I don’t.. (it’s cuz I took better care of myself

ALSO READ| Rashmika Mandanna's Picture With Her Sister Shiman Will Give True Sibling Goals; Check Out

What Rashmika Mandanna uses in her skincare routine?

Cleanser

Vitamin C Serum

Moisturiser

Sunscreen

Body Lotion

ALSO READ| Rashmika Mandanna's Virtual Trip To Italy Is A Visual Treat For Fans; Watch Here

What products are added occasionally in her skincare routine?

Soothing Lotion

Lip Scrub

Face exfoliator

ALSO READ| Is Rashmika Mandanna Single? Actor Finally Spills The Beans On Her Relationship Status

(Disclaimer: The information provided on this website has been displayed from a published source and is provided only as a guide. All facts, details are for information purposes only. Republic Media Network does not intend to diagnose, prescribe or replace the advice of professionals. We do not guarantee the accuracy of all the information presented and accept no liability in respect of any error)