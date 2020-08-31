Rashmika Mandanna's Virtual Trip To Italy Is A Visual Treat For Fans; Watch Here

Living life amidst the COVID-19 shutdown has been tough for many. With strict restrictions laid down on almost everything, life has become nearly immobilised for those who love travelling. Although certain relaxations have been declared by various countries, travelling hasn’t become safe entirely as of yet. Blessing the wanderlust hearts of fans, South diva Rashmika Mandanna, recently took to Instagram, to share her own virtual trip to Italy.

Rashmika Mandanna shares her virtual trip to Italy

The South actor created a montage video from her trip to Italy hereby making it a visual delight for those who have been eagerly waiting to travel until the pandemic is over. Right from entering the airport to sharing pictures of exquisite monuments, the video has it all. Often Rashmika used words like ‘beauty’ ‘love’ & ‘evergreen’ to describe her pictures clicked in Italy.

The video also features a few candid pictures of Rashmika where she can be seen asking her fans to ‘be present’. Along with it, the actor has shared ‘yum yum’ pictures of the delicacies that had tried in the country. From picturesque beauty to scenic blue sky, the montage frames have aptly captivated the essence of the country.

For Rashmika, Italy was a ‘romantic’ place to be. While sharing the video, the actor mentioned that she understands many need a break of their monotonous life. Hence, she decided to take them on a ‘virtual trip’ to Italy.

Let me take you all on a virtual trip to Italy!

I know all of you need it!

As soon as the video surfaced online, it turned out to be a visual treat for many. Fans of the actor couldn’t help themselves from showering love in the comment section of the post. While many called it a ‘superb’ video, others filled her post with heart emoticons. Take a look at the fan reactions here:

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen opposite Nithiin in the romantic-comedy flick Bheeshma. She will next feature alongside Dhruva Sarja in Nanda Kishore directed Pogaru. Along with this, Rashmika will also be a part of Sukumar directed action-thriller Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun.

