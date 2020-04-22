Priyanka Chopra's 'Mary Kom' Was First Offered To Rani Mukerji; Read Trivia

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003. After many years in the Hindi industry, she decided to start a production company named Purple Pebble Productions along with her mother. In her career span of more than 17 years, she has delivered many blockbusters like Don, Fashion, Barfi!, Bajirao Mastani and many more. Her first biopic Mary Kom, which released in the year 2014, garnered several awards. The biographical film revolved around the story of the life of Indian boxer Mary Kom, who went through several hardships in her boxing career.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Has Featured In These Songs By Nick Jonas And The Jonas Brothers

Trivia on Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom

The film Mary Kom was not released in Mary Kom's home state, i.e. Manipur because of the ban on Hindi films by separatist groups in the state.

Boxer Mary Kom herself wrote an autobiography called Unbreakable on which movie is based.

While shooting for the film, Priyanka Chopra suffered a broken thumb. Later on, she revealed that her broken thumb was a medal for her.

Danny Denzongpa was originally offered to essay the role of Priyanka Chopra's coach.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra earned for this movie more than Mary Kom earned her entire life.

The biographical film was the directorial debut of Omung Kumar.

Initially, Rani Mukerji was offered the role of Mary Kom.

The film touched a chord with the audience and went on to win a National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in 2015.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares 'desi Hack Hair Mask' With Her Fans

Priyanka Chopra debuted as a playback singer for lullaby "Chaoro" in this movie.

The film became the first Bollywood film to be screened on the opening night at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.

The film only showed the period from Mary Kom’s early struggles and her comeback post motherhood.

Samir Jaura, who previously trained Farhan Akhtar for Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013), was brought in to train Chopra for this film.

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra fought with real boxers in the film.

Before shooting began, Priyanka prepared for almost three months. Her preparations included workouts for building the physique of a boxer.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Then And Now: The Desi Girl's Major Transformation In Pictures

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Films Where She Played Simple Sweet Lady Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.