Acne Remedies That Can Be Found In The Kitchen Using Natural Ingredients

Acne is known to be one of the most painful things that a person has to go through. The acne is a skin condition which occurs when your hair follicles get plugged with oil and dead skin cells. The acne often causes whiteheads, blackheads and even pimples. This acne usually appears on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and even shoulders.

Acne is most common among the learners but it affects the people of all ages. The skin experts and dermatologists suggest creams and ointments for the acne problem. But here are some home remedies that can help you fight acne. For this home remedy, you will only need some basic natural ingredients that can be easily found in your kitchens.

Acne remedies

Turmeric

According to a leading health website, turmeric gets its health benefits because of curcumin which is a bioactive component. Curcumin has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which help to fight skin problems like acne, pimples etc. The anti-inflammatory properties in turmeric also provide glow to the skin. According to a report, using a turmeric face mask will help reduce acne.

Aloe Vera

According to a leading health website, the clear gel inside aloe vera leaves is used topically to soothe skin that is burned or irritated, It can also be used to treat acne. As per the repors, aloe vera contains antibacterial qualities that make it effective for topical use to treat acne. The aloe vera gel can be applied to the skin to get rid of the acne problem.

Tea Tree Oil

According to a health website, tea tree oil can be used to treat conditions and symptoms that affect the skin, nails and hair. Tea tree oil when used topically can treat certain skin conditions and even improve the overall appearance on your skin. But the tea tree oil should not be applied directly onto your skin. The oil needs to be diluted with a carrier oil like olive oil, coconut oil or even almond oil.

Neem

According to a leading beauty magazine, neem is able to balance oil production, heal wounds, stimulate collagen formation, reduce post-acne scars and it also minimises skin inflammation. The Neem works as a natural alternative to heal the skin tissue from within. Neem also reduces hyperpigmentation and scars. It also contains antiseptic and antibacterial properties which help to fight stubborn acne on the skin. Boil some neem leaves and store it in a bottle and use it as a toner.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.