Home Remedies To Help You To Get Rid Of Flaky Skin

Home remedies for skin may prove beneficial for people who want to opt for natural ways to make their skin healthier. For those individuals suffering from flaky and dry skin, it is important that the skin is kept moisturized on a regular basis. Flaky skin occurs when the skin's natural ability to produce oil is insufficient. Thus, dead skin cells pile up and flake away. Some people may even suffer from flaky skin if they have an ongoing condition of ringworm, psoriasis, eczema, and other such skin problems for which they need to get themselves checked. Read on to know about home remedies that seem to work for issues related to flaky skin.

Skin care tips: Using yoghurt

The lactic acid present in yoghurt is known as a good natural exfoliator that can help to remedy the dry skin on the face. But before using yoghurt, one needs to make sure that they are not allergic to yoghurt. One can even use a less fat version of yoghurt. Mixing yoghurt with honey is said to be a perfect means of hydrating the skin. Beauty experts advise leaving the yoghurt mixed with honey onto your face for about 10 minutes. Always remember to wash the face with a mild facewash thoroughly after you are done using the yoghurt pack.

Honey: Home remedies for skin

Honey can be used as an individual item for skin moisturisation by directly applying it onto your skin before your bath. You can apply honey all over your face, legs, and hands and leave it for a while before you go for your bath. This can be done even twice a day if you want extensive moisturisation.

Cure for flaky skin: Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is known to help your skin with its healing and cooling properties. A fresh Aloe vera leaf can be cut and applied directly on to the skin. Make sure that this method is not allergic to you, so try to use this in a small batch before you apply all over your hands and legs. Apply aloe vera's transparent gel on to your skin, keep it for 15-20 minutes and then wash it off.

Coconut oil: Skincare tips for flaky skin

Coconut oil is known as an oil that has antifungal and antibacterial properties, so using this on your skin may actually help flaky skin. Applying warm coconut oil all over your body before you take a bath is a good way to moisturise your skin. Remember to not use any harsh soap while you are bathing after massaging yourself with coconut oil. If you suffer from acne or sensitive skin, it is best to avoid this as the oil may clog pores.

Apple cider vinegar: Cure for flaky skin

Apple cider vinegar is another new revelation that came under media attention. The acetic acid of the apple cider vinegar is said to be a good remedy for dry and flaky skin. For using the cider on your face, dilute it with 10 parts of water. Then wash the face after 15-20 minutes.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.