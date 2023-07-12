Actress Manushi Chhillar Excited To Host Miss World 2023: India Has A Lot...

Beauty pagent winner turned actress Manushi Chhillar expressed her excitement about the upcoming Miss World 2023 pageant being held in India. In a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on the event and her desire to showcase India's diverse offerings to the contestants from around the world.

3 things you need to know

Manushi Chhillar is excited about India hosting the 2023 Miss World pageant

Chhillar is an advocate for women's rights and mental health

Manushi made her bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar

Manushi Chhillar knew this would happen one day

Manushi, who brought home the Miss World crown in 2017 after a 17-year hiatus for India, revealed that she had always envisioned the pageant taking place in her home country. She expressed her belief that while China, the host of her own victory, had quite a lot to offer, India has its own unique charms that would be a delight for the participants to explore.

With great enthusiasm, she said in a statement, "I always tell them, when we are doing this in India, we should do it in India because I won this title in China. And there was so much that China had to offer but I used to always think that India has a lot to offer as well and it will be great to have these girls come from all over the world and explore, you know, what we have to offer. So I'm glad it's happening. And I'm glad it's happening so close’.

(Manushi Chhillar won the title of Miss World in 2017 | Image: Twitter)

Manushi's passion for her country shines through as she expresses her joy about the Miss World 2023 pageant being held in India. As a global icon and role model, she has not only captivated audiences with her beauty but has also made a mark through her intelligence, social welfare activities, and impeccable fashion sense.

What’s next for Manushi Chhillar ?

In addition to her achievements in the pageant world, Manushi has ventured into other domains, including acting, fashion, and more. She continues to make headlines with her remarkable choices and projects. Fans eagerly await her upcoming films, such as Tehran alongside John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej, as well as other unannounced projects that will further showcase her talents.