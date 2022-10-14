After Trash Bag, Balenciaga Launches Lay’s Chips-inspired Handbag; Check Out Its Price

Luxury Spanish fashion label Balenciaga, which is known for its pricey collection of everyday items such as ‘fully destroyed’ $1,850 sneakers and $1,750 trash bags, recently released another product that has left the internet dazed and confused. The brand, in a collaboration with Frito-Lay, launched a handbag that has been inspired by the packaging of Lay’s potato chips. The purse, named Lay's Potato Chip Clutch, reportedly retails at a whopping price of $1,800, and made its debut at the label’s Spring/Summer 23 "The Mud Show" runway, according to Hypebeast.

The bag, consisting of a silver zip, the classic Lay’s packaging, and a metallic material on the inside, is available in four versions- Original, Salt & Vinegar, Lime, and Flamin’ Hot. The product’s launch was hinted at in June 2022 by Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, who arrived at a fashion event in Antwerp while holding a Lays packet.

Internet reacts to Balenciaga's new handbag

While the handbag might not look appealing to some, the accessory has gone viral on the internet, where dozens of fashion enthusiasts have questioned what inspired its creation. “The Balenciaga lays bag makes me want to have a pack of lays. Was that the intention?!” one user wrote on Twitter. "At this point I think Balenciaga is a social experiment,” another user added. "Don't eat this bag of chips'', one Twitter user joked.

Several users on social media also revealed that the accessory has an uncanny resemblance to a bag on AliExpress that retails for less than $4. Moreover, users have accused Balenciaga of blatantly copying the bag’s idea from small businesses that have already created such items in the past.