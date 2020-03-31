The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Apple's 'Dad Shoes' From The 90's Sold For A Whopping ₹7 Lakhs; Read More

Fashion

Apple might be popular for its high-end product, however, recently it stole the show for its old 'Dad Shoe', which was auctioned off for a large sum.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Apple

After the iPhone 11 pro taking the tech mongers by storm, it is a pair of sneaker from the 1990s, an apple production, that is creating quite the buzz. The shoes which look like anything that a regular school goer would wear was recently sold for an astounding ₹7 lakh rupees. The statement pair was a keep-sake which is now auctioned off for $10,000 USD or ₹7 lakh.

Also Read | Rihanna-Donatella Versace In 'incredible Company' As They Chill At British Fashion Awards

Old Apple's 'Dad Shoes' auctioned for a whopping amount

The high-end tech brand gifted the casual sneaker styles with their logo between the year 1977 and 1998 to their employees according to statements by several media reports. The off-white sneakers had a rainbow coloured logo which the company donned back in those days. Apple is known for its out of the box promotions and these shoes as well were a way to promote their brand's visibility on merchandise. Gifting shoes which are not even close to technology was a unique move back then. 

Check out Apple's Dad shoes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Christopher Lin (@dailyrefinement) on

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Vs Sara Sampaio: Who Wore The Versace Suit Better?

The brand has a dedicated following. So when Heritage Auctions announced that the shoes are up for auction, many Apple Sheeples, (fans of apple products as defined Merrian Webster online dictionary) turned up for a bid. There were twenty-odd bidders at the event organised by Heritage. The Apple shoes were for a win as all of them were hoping to have their hands on the product.

Also Read | Apple Comes Up With COVID-19 App, Website To Provide Credible Information

However, in the end, one person ended up winning the auction with a whopping amount of $10,000 USD or ₹7 lakh. This Apple product, which is not even a tech, went on to become one of the most expensive products of Apple. However, some followers of Apple even questioned if the shoes fit the person who won the bid and if the shoes are wearable! There are reports that Versace too has created a prototype of similar looking shoes, which with Versace's record, will be another fortune to buy. However, for enthusiasts, this can be an opportunity to don the pair. 

Also Read | Apple Launches Website And App To Provide Screening Tool For COVID-19

Some more pictures of Apple's Dad shoes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Christopher Lin (@dailyrefinement) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Christopher Lin (@dailyrefinement) on

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
MAHA GOVT SEEKS SPECIAL PACKAGE
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death: Iulia Vantur, other celebs express grief with posts
CELEBS MOURN ABDULLAH'S DEATH
Sub Inspector
KURNOOL INSPECTOR'S AWARENESS
COVID-19
BJP & CONG IN SPRAY FIGHT
Ali Fazal turns Batman for 'quick delivery' to needy; Richa says 'Oh my heart', Watch
ALI TURNS BATMAN FOR A CAUSE