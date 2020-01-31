Beauty Essentials: 4 Must-have Skincare Products To Include In Your Wedding Trousseau

Wedding is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated occasions that a girl waits for eagerly. It is one of the most important days in a girl’s life where she aspires to be the perfect bride. Achieving a flawless bridal look is the dream of every bride. At a wedding, the bride and the groom are the centre of attraction which is why the occasion is more of an endurance test for her. If you are an excited bride-to-be, to help you, we have listed down a few items that should be included in your wedding trousseau.

Primer

A primer is a basic necessity and is a must-have product in your wedding trousseau kit. A primer is a silicon-based makeup product that dwells into the skin, balances the pores and also hides whiteheads and blackheads. Once you apply this on the skin, your makeup will stay longer and also give a glow to your face. The right choice of primer also aids in regulating and tackling dry and oily skin issues.

ALSO READ| Beauty Tips: Few Hacks And Hair Care Tips To Follow Post Workout Session

False Eyelashes

To give your face a better makeover, false eyelashes are a must. You can easily opt for the medium-sized eyelashes and apply them on your lashes. If need be, many apply three layers of mascara to give it a glamorous touch.

ALSO READ| Beauty Tips | You Should Avoid Wearing Makeup On The Face During These Situations

Highlighter

Highlighter is a type of cosmetic product that reflects light. Often used for contouring, it can be applied to the face or other parts of the body to brighten one’s skin. It also helps in creating a perception of depth and angles. The product comes in a variety of forms, including liquid, cream, powder, solid stick and more.

ALSO READ| Serum Should Become An Integral Part Of Your Skincare Routine, Find Out Why

Setting Spray

Setting Spray is a cosmetic product designed to preserve applied make-up for long periods of time. Usually sold in small spray bottles, setting spray is applied by spritzing mist over the face, keeping the make-up application moist for several hours. For an occasion like a wedding, it is an apt makeup item to have in one’s wedding trousseau.

ALSO READ| Long-haul Flights? Try Out These In-flight Skincare Routine To Keep The Skin Hydrated