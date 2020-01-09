Beauty Resolutions To Keep In 2020 That Helps You Achieve Healthy-looking Skin

2020 is here and everyone has already set some new year resolutions for themselves. But there is always room for some changes and additions in the resolutions list for some long-time benefits.

If you are someone who loves to take extra care of your skin but have difficulty following your daily skincare regime, do not worry, here is a simple way to take do it. Here are some easy and realistic beauty resolutions that will be beneficial for your skin.

Organize your beauty closet:

We all have a habit of purchasing lots of beauty products but sometimes, we leave it in a mess after we use them for a couple of times. This New Year, take time out to organize your beauty closet.

Take time from your busy schedule and check for the expiry dates on the products. Check if the products are caked or if creams have separated and don't forget to discard items whose expiry dates are over.

Moisturization is the key:

Moisturize your skin, not only in winters but also after winters. Just after when you come out of shower and skin your is still damp apply some moisturizer. The damp skin absorbs the product faster and keeps your skin soft and healthy. Don't just apply moisturiser on your face, hands and thighs, apply it on elbows, knees, back and so on.

Be consistent:

If you start a skincare regime try to stick to it and not stop just because you don't see immediate results. Any skincare product or regime takes time to work on your skin and bring out the results that are expected out of it. Being inconsistent will further delay the results and will affect your skin health.

Less is more:

Makeup is not meant to look cakey and heavy on your skin. This New Year, opt for a more natural look. Makeup should be used to enhance your existing beauty features. However, use makeup in a way so that your skin has enough time to breathe, which eventually will lead to healthier and glowing skin.

Image Courtesy: Canva