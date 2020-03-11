Beauty Tips To Prevent Kajal From Getting Smudged And Last For Long

Kajal, an eye-cosmetic made of charcoal, is put on the lower waterline of the eyes and is used to make the eyes look bigger. From drugstore brands to high luxe brands, all of them have launched Kajal with their own formulas. However, the main focus, while making a Kajal and also buying it, is if it is smudge-proof and long-lasting. This is because Kajal tends to smudge a lot making the eyes and the whole makeup look messy and bad. Therefore here are a few beauty tips to make your Kajal stay on for long without getting smudged.

Keep your face oil-free

Not only while applying kajal but for full face makeup, it is essential to clean your face first. This would make your face oil-free and also remove all the dirt and dust from your face. For preventing Kajal from getting smudged, one of the best beauty tips that are given is to apply ice on the eye area before applying kajal.

Pick a good and quality product

It is important to invest in a good Kajal that has a good formula and is also suitable for sensitive skin. There are ample of Kajal brands you can choose from. It is also important to research right and understand the difference between a pencil Kajal and a gel-kohl.

Master the technique

It is important to know the right way to apply kajal. This is because often due to the wrong technique, the Kajal tends to get smudged. You may prep-up the skin right but due to the wrong application, you may not get the desired look and often end up messing up. Use a crisp and sharp pencil to apply Kajal or if you are applying with a brush, remember to use a thin brush. Well-known beauty expert Shaan Mau suggests that one should always start applying Kajal from the outer corners of the eyes and always use small strokes to apply Kajal.

Spare the corners

The Kajal usually smudges from the corners of the eyes. Therefore, it is important to understand how to apply Kajal by sparing the corners. Always choose to apply Kajal with broad lines in the center and go with thin strokes when applying in corners. This would prevent Kajal from getting smudged till the end of the day.

Lock it in with eyeshadow

After swiping the Kajal pencil, one should apply some eyeshadow beneath it. This would help in absorbing the excess greasiness making your eyes look more mattified. The black eyeshadow will also give your eyes the smokey eye look and will also keep your Kajal as it is.

