Two Best Friends Take Body Positivity To Another Level In This Stunning Video; Watch

While the world of fashion is gradually becoming more and more accepting towards plus-size women, a lot of clothes sold in shops are still primarily targeted towards leaner people. And that doesn't mean that people of plus size cannot enjoy it. These two ladies strive to prove it that sizes do not matter, but styling does.

Together with friend Maria Castellanos, Dominican plus-size model Denise Mercedes started a TikTok challenge called "Style Not Size". In this challenge, the two ladies wear matching outfits and prove that the outfits can look nice on any body type. Their video soon took the internet by storm, garnering over more than 1.7 M followers and more than 30 million likes on the post.

The model also went on to share the videos on her Instagram handle where she was lauded for her guts and beauty. In the recent video shared by Denise Mercedes, one can see her and her friend changing through several outfits both looking completely stunning. The video also has a song being played in the background titled Play Date which is sung by Melanie Martinez. Watch the video here.

Netizens react

Seeing this video, netizens went on to show love and support for the model and also praised her for her stunning move. Fans also said that the video is very inspiring and stunning at the same time. Some of them said, “I really love these videos. Just shows how all body types are beautiful and I live for it,” “You inspire me every day,” “I’ve been living for these videos lately,” and much more. Check out a few more comments from their fans.

Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos are quarantined together, and they have been sharing several videos entertaining fans during the coronavirus pandemic. The model also went on to share some more videos in similar outfits. It is also reported that each of their videos goes on to get hundreds of thousands of views and also making it one of the most-watched videos. The two friends are often seen donning a series of similar bikinis, casuals, dresses, and much more sharing it on their social media handle. Check out a few more videos of the same.

