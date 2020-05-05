International No Diet Day: Celebrities Who Have Been Promoting Body Positivity

Every year on the May 6, International No Diet Day (INDD) or World No Diet Day is celebrated. This special day is dedicated to body positivity and promoting a healthy lifestyle, regardless of shape or size. The day is represented by a light blue ribbon and is associated with the body/fat acceptance movement. International No Diet Day was founded by British feminist Mary Evans Young in the year 1992 in the UK. The main aim of the day is to promote the idea that healthy bodies can come in all shapes and sizes. Here are some of the celebrities who rejoice in being "body positive".

Lizzo

Singer, rapper and flautist Lizzo reminds us that the most important love affair you’ll ever have in this world is with yourself. Many times, the singer has been criticised for her outfits, but she doesn’t directly address the issues over her outfit and teaches her fans to value themselves. Lizzo often speaks about body positivity in the wake of controversial comments on her weight publically. Once in an interview, she also revealed that bringing positive change was always her 'goal' in the industry.

Ashley Graham

Model and television presenter Ashley Graham is no stranger to the body positivity movement. In the year 2019, she showed her fans that this doesn’t have to change when you become pregnant. Back in 2019, she posted several pictures on her Instagram baring all and showing the stretch marks on her changing body. One of her captions reminded her fans that they are not defined by thheir body. The caption read as: “Same same but a little different”.

Mallika Dua

Actor, comedian and writer, Mallika Dua has made a place for herself in the hearts of her fans with her on-point comic timing. The Hindi Medium actor is an inspiration to many girls out there who are afraid of experimenting with their looks. With her unique and fashionable choices, she has proved that it’s all in one's head and that every ‘body’ is beautiful. In many interviews, she has taught her fans to be who they are and not worry about the world.

Shikha Talsania

Since Veere Di Wedding actor Shikha Talsania has entered Bollywood, she has been breaking stereotypes around the body image in the Hindi film industry. In an interview, she once said that if one does not own their body, it forms a pathway for people to judge and criticise that person for it. The actor is confident about her body, and that reflects in her work as well.

