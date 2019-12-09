The Debate
Bollywood Fashion: Here's Our Pick Of The Best-dressed Celebs From The Past Week

Bollywood News

In the last weeks, Bollywood fashion finds out who wore what where. Read on to know about our best picks form the events and appearances in the last week.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
bollywood fashion

Last week saw some B-town celebs serenade around tinsel town in style. We take our favourite picks from the list of the best-dressed celebs. Read on to find out who made it to the top-

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked magnificent in her multi-coloured stripe saree. Alia Bhatt paired the saree with long earrings and a sleek hair bun. Alia strutted with utter chicness in the bold saree avatar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Ananya Panday

Ananya Pandey looked fierce in the tulle gown she donned for an award function recently. She paired the plunging neckline shimmery gown with a high messy bun with fly always. Ananya Panday opted for the smoky eye look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh made it to the best-dressed list with his recreation of Elvis Presley. Ranveer opted the look for an event. He shared the images in the eccentric avatar where he donned wide flowy pants and a deep neckline shirt with bell sleeves. His hairdo simply complimented the 'Rock and Roll' look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana in the all-white ensemble was a step up in style in his own game. The royal look complemented his groomed look. The key point in the outfit was the massive trail cape in all-white!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on

Sanya Malhotra

The Badhaai Ho actor strutted in a beige hoodie and denim casuals. She made it to the list because of her simple yet comfortable airport look. Sanya looked at ease in the look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

