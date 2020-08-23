Bollywood Retro Theme Party Costumes To Take Inspiration From These Actors From 1960s

Attending a birthday party can be all fun and games until you come to know there’s a theme set for one. A theme birthday party involves a lot of research when it comes to outfits. Bollywood theme parties are pretty common, but if you want to take your party to the next level, you could narrow it down to a particular year. In this article, we’re going to explore outfits that you could wear at a Bollywood theme party dated back during the 1960s.

How to dress for a Bollywood theme party?

Source: Phool aur Pathar/YouTube

One look you could take inspiration from, for a Bollywood retro theme party costume is Dharmendra's look from Phool Aur Pathar. Dharmendra's classic jacket look is something that will make you stand out from the crowd. Moreover, the red scarf will complete your look, making you look like a hero.

Source: Junglee movie/YouTube

Another actor from the 1960s you could take outfit inspiration from for a Bollywood costume party is Shammi Kapoor. His iconic winter fur cap will definitely raise the bar high at the party. You could complete the look by wearing an overcoat and carrying an orange scarf, just like the actor has worn in the picture. You could also colour co-ordinate your outfit and your scarf to give it a little style.

Source: O Haseena Zulfanwali/ YouTube

Helen was one of the most prominent actors of Bollywood during the 1960s. She was popular for her iconic dance moves, songs and her outfits. You can easily pick any of her outfits from her numerous movies and recreate her look for your Bollywood costume party. You could also copy this look of the actor from one of her Bollywood songs.

Source: Aaja Aaja Mein Hoon Pyaar Tera/YouTube

If you want to go for a simple look for the Bollywood costume party, but want to fit in according to the theme, you could copy this look from Asha Parekh, from the song Aaja Aaja Mein Hoon Pyaar Tera. She wore a simple floral pink top and paired it with black pants. To complete her look, you could also wear a puff hairstyle.

Source: Padosan movie clip/YouTube

Another look to take inspiration from, for a Bollywood costume party is from Saira Banu's classic saree look from the film Padosan. You could recreate this look with a silk saree and a silver border. Complete the look with her amazing hairstyle to make it look more retro.

