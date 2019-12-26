Braids Hairstyles: Different Types Of Braids That One Can Try For Various Occasions

Gone are the days when braids were considered school girls' staple looks. Braids and the styles related to it have evolved over the years. Now there are tons of variations that one can try depending on their mood and occasion. Be it school, gym or your workplace, one can wear braids as they are very versatile and functional. Here is a compilation of different types of braids.
Simple Braids:
The most basic type of braids is the simple 3 strand braid that everyone has learned while growing up
- Brush out all the knots and tangles in your hair
- Divide your hair into three equal sections
- Flip the left section over the middle section
- Next, flip the right section over the middle section
- Keeping repeating it until you have braided till the end
- Secure the ends with a hairband
French Braid:
French Braid is one of the chicest ways to keep your hair in place on a hot summer day. It also a perfect hairstyle for work or school.
- Brush out all the knots and tangles from your hair
- Pick up the front section of your hair and divide it into three parts
- Simply braid all sections in a stitch
- Second stitch onwards, add a 2-inch section of hair from outside then braid to each of the side strands before flipping it over the middle strand of the braid
- Once the braid has reached till your neck then simply braid the rest of the hair till the end and secure the ends with a hairband
- If you want the braid to look more voluminous you can tug apart and loosen the braid
Fishtail Braid
Fishtail is the most intricate type of braids that people opt for fancy occasions. This trendy braid involves delicate weaving of thin sections of hair together that looks perfectly like the tail of a fish.
- Detangle your hair and make sure that your hair is knots free
- Tie all your hair into a ponytail
- Divide the pony into two sections
- Pick up a thin section of hair from the outer side of the left section then flip it over and add it to the inner side of the right section of the ponytail
- Pick up a thin section of hair from the outer side of the right section then flip it over and add it to the inner side of the left section of your ponytail
- Keep repeating the same procedure until your hair is braided till the end
- Secure the ends with the help of a rubber band
- Cut the hairband or elastic band that you used to tie your ponytail and your hairstyle is complete
