Bridal Shopping: Explore Kolkata's Best Bridal Shopping Spots For Your Best Wedding Outfit

Kolkata has the right spots to check out when it comes to shopping. The city. with its retro charm, makes a great shopping destination for brides-to-be and their families. Here are a few best places to go for bridal shopping in Kolkata-

Bridal shopping destinations in Kolkata

Burrabazar

For wedding shopping, Burra bazar is something that comes in mind. This Kolkata wholesale hub is the ultimate place to find the best wide variety and price dress collections. The best of Burrabazar's shops will literally lavish you with options, be it for typical Bengali Banarasi or a North Indian lehenga package. You will find everything that will also match your budget. The wonderful choices will definitely make you stand out from the crowd.

Gariahat

This place is regarded as another bridal shopping hotspot. From Priyo Gopal Bishoyi, Adi Dhakeshwari Bastralaya to Benarasi Kuthi, Traders ' Assembly, Rash Behari Avenue is full of shops offering the brides-to-be exotic wedding collections. Opposite Basanti Devi School, the Punjabi shops can be a good place for the boys. If you're searching for marked sherwanis and Punjabi dress, then there is also a Manyavar store to visit. Rash Behari Avenue is a great choice for any bride-to-be with its exotic collections and range of shops.

Bowbazar

Find Indian wedding's second most important item, gold jewellery here. From Senco Gold to P C Chandra to Anjali Jewellers, the spot houses many eminent jewellers. There are thousands of other goldsmiths for you here as well. You will be able to choose the finest gold jewellery designs in this bazar for your wedding.

Mahatma Gandhi Road

Here you can find some of the finest tailors that can stitch your outfit with due diligence in mind. And if you're looking for some good bedding, you can also get some amazing options here.

College street

College Street is the ideal shopping spot for traditional bridal saree from Bengali. The city’s wedding paradise is also known as the college road. You can pick an authentic Bengali saree here

