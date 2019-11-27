Saree: Five Ideas To Restyle Your Old Sarees Into Fashionable Dresses

Saree is a traditional outfit and our moms/grandmothers will have a bunch of vintage sarees that they no longer use. Have you imagined how many sarees being stuck in your closet or the storage for a long time, and never to be worn again? Here are some new and quirky silhouettes that you get out of your mom’s sarees.

Turn it into a lehenga

Lehenga is the most popular choice for a wedding, family gathering, and festivals. Use your mom’s old Benarasi, Chiffon or a Net saree to convert it into a gorgeous lehenga. To complete your look get a matching blouse and you are all set for the occasion. You can wear the set with or without the dupatta depending on the look you want.

ALSO READ: Isha Ambani Dons A 3D Floral Embellished Lehenga For Cousin Jayesh Kothari's Wedding

Warrior Drape for Lehenga

Crisscross the saree around your neck. Take the pleats to the back from both sides and you are done. This look turns out to be the best when you use a non-stiff saree for lehenga. Just use your favourite saree from mom’s collection and you can turn an old lehenga to completely new by choosing a different colour for dupatta.

Turn it into a traditional overcoat

If you are worried about your saree being out of fashion, then this is what you need. Turn your saree into an overcoat (particularly, shrug style) of any length and use the same on different clothing styles like plain kurti, suit, or over a tank top and jeans. you can also use shrugs over the strapless blouse of a lehenga or a saree.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar's Best Ethnic Outfits To Take Inspiration From

Cape

For this, you’re going to need an embroidered and lightweight saree. Get a stunning cape made from an old saree and wear it with a lehenga or even pants. You’ll be surprised by how lovely it looks!

The western saree

This style involves the pallu of your saree that you like the most. Get a pair of pants made of a colour that perfectly matched the colour and design of the pallu. Attach the pallu on the mid-corner of the left side of the pants. This way you can pull up the pallu and it will seem like you have draped it around.

ALSO READ: Bollywood Female Actors Who Nailed The Lehenga Look To Perfection

ALSO READ: Shloka Mehta Appears In A Beautiful Pink And Gold Lehenga; Check Out Pictures