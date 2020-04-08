Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora: Celebs Who Are Giving Fitness Goals During The Lockdown

Amid the lockdown, B-town celebs are spending time with their families and are also indulging in various household activities. From cleaning their homes to cooking a new dish or interacting with their fans through social media platforms, celebs are not leaving any stone unturned to have a productive lockdown period. But despite having their indulgences, there are some celebs who are also making sure to burn those extra calories immediately through a rigorous workout.

Celebs who have nailed the art of 'baking their cake and burning it down later'

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one celeb who is making the most of this lockdown. Deepika Padukone utilized this lockdown to make some yummy dishes that looked mouth-watering indeed and which her husband Ranveer Singh also shared on his social media handle. But, Deepika Padukone being the ever disciplined fitness freak made sure to burn those calories by not missing out on her workout. Deepika Padukone's lovely social media posts was proof of that.

Malaika Arora

If there is one celebrity who gives ultimate fitness inspiration time and again, it is Malaika Arora. The diva had recently put her cooking skills to test as she made some delicious looking besan ke laddoos. While the sweets looked sumptuous indeed, Malaika Arora made sure to cope up with her cheat meal by sweating it out through her extensive exercise routine and yoga. Malaika Arora also took to her social media to share some exercises from her fitness regime for her fans. Check out Malaika Arora's video amidst the lockdown.

Celebrities across industries are taking to social media to spread awareness and also update their fans of how they are coping up with this lockdown period.