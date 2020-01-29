Choosing Hair Colour Gets Easy With These Simple Steps, Take A Look

Your natural hair colour is determined by the amount of melanin present in your hair follicles. But these days, many people tend to experiment with their hair colour. So if you want to jazz up your hair as well but are confused about choosing the right hair colour, do not look any further and follow these few simple steps.
One of the first and most important steps in determining the right hair colour for yourself is determining your skin tone. The skin tone can either be warm or cool. Many people are unaware of how to determine their skin tone or undertone.
The simplest way to do so is by taking a look at the veins below on your wrist in the sun. So if your veins look green in colour than you have a warm skin tone. If your veins appear blue in colour, then your skin tone is cool-toned. Another way to determine one’s skin tone is the jewellery test. If gold jewellery suits you, then you have a warm skin tone and if silver or platinum jewellery suits you than you have a cool skin tone.
