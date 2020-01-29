Choosing Hair Colour Gets Easy With These Simple Steps, Take A Look

Your natural hair colour is determined by the amount of melanin present in your hair follicles. But these days, many people tend to experiment with their hair colour. So if you want to jazz up your hair as well but are confused about choosing the right hair colour, do not look any further and follow these few simple steps.

Hair colour done right

Step 1 – Understand your skin tone

One of the first and most important steps in determining the right hair colour for yourself is determining your skin tone. The skin tone can either be warm or cool. Many people are unaware of how to determine their skin tone or undertone.

The simplest way to do so is by taking a look at the veins below on your wrist in the sun. So if your veins look green in colour than you have a warm skin tone. If your veins appear blue in colour, then your skin tone is cool-toned. Another way to determine one’s skin tone is the jewellery test. If gold jewellery suits you, then you have a warm skin tone and if silver or platinum jewellery suits you than you have a cool skin tone.

Also read | Billie Eilish's Quirky Hair Colour Looks Over The Past Years; See Pictures

Step 2 – Hair colour choosing tricks

Choose a hair colour that is either one or two shades lighter than your natural hair colour or darker. You can also choose a hair colour that matches the colour of your eyes. Warm skin tones should opt for warm colours probably in shades of copper or red. If you have a cool skin tone, then you should choose colours that are more in the shade range of walnut browns.

Also read | Nora Fatehi To Kangana Ranaut: Best Of Bollywood Hair Colour Transformation

Step 3- Specific colours for warm and cool undertones

Warm skin tone – natural hair colour, burgundy hair colour, red hair colour, highlights of warm golds, red, and copper. Avoid – blue, violet, white, and jet black Cool skin tone – cool reds and burgundy. Avoid – gold and bronze tones

Also read | Kim Kardashian To Cardi B: Celebs Who Embraced Neon Hair Colours

Also read | K-pop Inspired Trendy Hair Colours To Try The Next Time You Visit A Salon

Image Courtesy: Canva