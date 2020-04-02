Coconut Oil Hacks That Work Wonders For Teeth Whitening; Learn How

With the COVID-19 lockdown, everyone seems to have ample time in hand to try out all those things they always thought of doing. It is also the time when one can catch up on the beauty hacks and see if they really work. For those who are looking for teeth whitening hacks, coconut oil seems to do wonders for it. Coconut oil contains Lauric acid which kills the oral bacteria called Streptococcus Mutans. Here's how one can use coconut oil for teeth whitening.

Coconut oil for flossing

One of the basic teeth whitening hacks that one can try with coconut oil is flossing. The oil helps whiten the crevices in the teeth that toothpaste or strips usually miss out. For this teeth whitening hack, one can dab a bit of coconut oil onto the length of the thread and floss away for pearly white teeth.

Coconut oil for brushing teeth

Another teeth whitening hack with coconut oil is brushing. Although this might seem unlikely and weird, it has known to work wonders for the teeth making them white and clean. One can create a teeth whitening formula using coconut oil and a little bit of baking soda. The latter, when mixed with the oil, is known to give assured results.

Coconut oil for rinsing

The easiest teeth whitening hack using coconut oil is rinsing the mouth with it. First thing in the morning, take a tablespoon of coconut oil and swish it in your mouth for about 15 minutes. Be careful not to swallow any of it during the process. Once done, spit it out in tissue the dust bin and wash your mouth. Avoid spitting into the toilet or washbasin as it can create a build-up. Rinsing the mouth with coconut oil will not only whiten teeth but also help battle oral problems. It is advised to carry it out on empty stomach.

