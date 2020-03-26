Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Gucci To Manufacture Face Masks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The outbreak of novel Coronavirus has made nations around the world unite and fight against it. Recently, high-end fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga also decided to contribute to the society and health professionals to fight against the pandemic along with Paris-based company Kering, which also owns Italian fashion brand Gucci. Read on to know more about the aim and objectives of the companies.

Gucci's Kering along with Saint Laurent & Balenciaga to produce masks

Interestingly, globally known fashion labels Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start making face masks to ease shortages during the coronavirus crisis. Their French parent group Kering took to their social media and announced about the same on Sunday. Paris-based Kering said Saint Laurent and Balenciaga will start manufacturing the gear in their workshops as soon as their processes and materials get approval from the authorities.

The Kering Group is playing its part in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in France.

In the days ahead, Kering will provide the French health service with 3 million surgical masks, which the Group will purchase and import from China. pic.twitter.com/exisHPplmH — Kering (@KeringGroup) March 22, 2020

The Kering group will support the fight of the COVID-19 virus in France, Italy and China. Their plan aims to donate up to 1.1 million surgical masks and 55,000 medical overalls to Italian hospitals and healthcare workers in the coming weeks. Reportedly, Kering said it would also give the French health service 3 million surgical masks which it planned to buy and import from China.

On the other side, rival LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy), last week, said it was working with the French government to source 40 million health masks from a Chinese supplier. Additionally, in their press releases, LVHM has also informed that the order of 10 million surgical masks will be repeated for at least four weeks in similar quantities. Apart from LVHM, other cosmetics groups including L’Oreal is using some of its perfume factories to make hand sanitisers.

#LVMHjoinsforces | LVMH will supply 10 million masks in France early next week.

Learn more: https://t.co/tySCbOizTx — LVMH (@LVMH) March 21, 2020

