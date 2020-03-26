The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Got Flared Pants? Here Is A Style Guide That Can Amp-up The Bell-bottom Look

Fashion

Flared pants are one of those styles that are marking a comeback in the fashion industry. Here are a few ways that might help you to style the look like a pro.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
flared pants

From the past few years, many old fashioned outfits have come in the trend with a twist of modern style. Palazzos, sweatpants and ripped denim, among others, are making comeback in the fashion industry. Being one of them, flared pants, also known as wide-leg pants, have also grabbed the limelight. From Bollywood celebs to television actors, many popular faces have styled flared pants like a pro. Here is a guide to style flared pants. 

What is flared pants?

Flared pants are a style of trousers that are wider from the knees downward, forming a bell-like shape of the trouser leg. This style of trousers was quite popular in the '60s in the US. It is speculated that the flared pants were globally popularised in the '70s.

How to style flared pants

Flared pants with a blazer

You can pair your flared pants with a matching colour or contrast colour blazer. To glam up your look you can opt for a single-breasted blazer. If you have a wide-sleeves blazer in your closet, pairing it with your flared pants might be a good idea. Nude make-up and a bright colour lipstick might help to give perfection to your overall outfit. 

READ | Jennifer Winget Shares Quarantine Tips To Escape Boredom Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

High waist flared pants with t-bag

If you have a high-waist flared pants in your wardrobe, it can be a comfortable outfit for your next hangout evening with friends. Pair your high-waist flared pants with a white or black or any colour that is contracting with your pants. To keep it casual you can also add a full-length shrug. 

READ | Work From Home Tips To Help You Maintain An Active Lifestyle During Quarantine; Know More

Amp-up the flared pant look with high-heels

The bottom part of the flared pants makes it different from other trousers. So how about highlighting it? Instead of a pair of sneakers, try high heels to complete your outfit. The high-heels will help to enhance the overall look. 

Flared pant and a sweatshirt

If you are one of those people who love the fashion game of the 70s and the 80s celebrities, take out a sweatshirt from your wardrobe and pair it with your flared pants. Flared pants are generally available in blue and black colour. Matching a bright colour like yellow, red and orange might go well. All you need to do is, tuck your sweatshirt a little bit. 

READ | Arnold Schwarzenegger Has The Most Adorable Way To 'fuel Up' After Home Workout; Watch

A denim jacket for spring looks 

Denim jackets are something that goes with everything. So, if you don't want to put a lot of time and energy for your flared look, sport a denim jacket with your pants. A messy hair bun and a pair of black sunglasses can make it more glamourous. 

READ | Kourtney Kardashian Corrects A Fan Who Called Her 'Mrs West' While Commenting On Her Post

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
COVID19: CASES IN DELHI RISE TO 36
Coronavirus
PUBLIC TRANSPORT DURING LOCKDOWN
Kashmir
1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH IN THE VALLEY
AIMIM
AIMIM MLA CONFRONTED
Chennai
CHENNAI'S DISINFECTION DRONES
WHO chief claims that countries must be aggressive
WHO: TAKE AGRESSIVE MEASURES