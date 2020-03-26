Got Flared Pants? Here Is A Style Guide That Can Amp-up The Bell-bottom Look

From the past few years, many old fashioned outfits have come in the trend with a twist of modern style. Palazzos, sweatpants and ripped denim, among others, are making comeback in the fashion industry. Being one of them, flared pants, also known as wide-leg pants, have also grabbed the limelight. From Bollywood celebs to television actors, many popular faces have styled flared pants like a pro. Here is a guide to style flared pants.

What is flared pants?

Flared pants are a style of trousers that are wider from the knees downward, forming a bell-like shape of the trouser leg. This style of trousers was quite popular in the '60s in the US. It is speculated that the flared pants were globally popularised in the '70s.

How to style flared pants

Flared pants with a blazer

You can pair your flared pants with a matching colour or contrast colour blazer. To glam up your look you can opt for a single-breasted blazer. If you have a wide-sleeves blazer in your closet, pairing it with your flared pants might be a good idea. Nude make-up and a bright colour lipstick might help to give perfection to your overall outfit.

High waist flared pants with t-bag

If you have a high-waist flared pants in your wardrobe, it can be a comfortable outfit for your next hangout evening with friends. Pair your high-waist flared pants with a white or black or any colour that is contracting with your pants. To keep it casual you can also add a full-length shrug.

Amp-up the flared pant look with high-heels

The bottom part of the flared pants makes it different from other trousers. So how about highlighting it? Instead of a pair of sneakers, try high heels to complete your outfit. The high-heels will help to enhance the overall look.

Flared pant and a sweatshirt

If you are one of those people who love the fashion game of the 70s and the 80s celebrities, take out a sweatshirt from your wardrobe and pair it with your flared pants. Flared pants are generally available in blue and black colour. Matching a bright colour like yellow, red and orange might go well. All you need to do is, tuck your sweatshirt a little bit.

A denim jacket for spring looks

Denim jackets are something that goes with everything. So, if you don't want to put a lot of time and energy for your flared look, sport a denim jacket with your pants. A messy hair bun and a pair of black sunglasses can make it more glamourous.

