Culottes Vs Palazzo: What Is The Difference Between These Comfortable Pants?

Culottes and palazzos have become a major trend these days. They are liked by some fashion enthusiasts as they are very comfortable and loose. These pants allow you to sit comfortably unlike fit pants that are comparatively tight. Culottes and palazzos look similar but they have a minimal difference between them.

If you were wondering what is the difference between culottes and palazzos, then we've got your back. Read on to know about the difference between culottes and palazzos.

Culottes

Culottes are wide-legged pants which end at the knees or right just above your ankle. It previously have also been used as school uniforms. Now they have become a major trend as they come in quirky patterns. Formally, stripped culottes can be paired with matching blazer which is apt for a corporate meeting. Have a look at culottes here:

Palazzo Pants

Palazzo pants are similar to culottes as they are wide-legged trousers. But they do not end at the knees. Palazzo pants are full-length trousers donned by women. They are popularly known as summer style trend because of their flowy nature. These pants are considered breathable in the hot weather. Have a look at palazzo pants here.

