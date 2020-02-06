Cysteine Hair Treatment Is The Latest Fad In Hair Care; Here's Everything You Should Know

Cysteine Complex and Cysteine Hair Smoothing System is a popular hair treatment. Cysteine treatment is one of the modern methods to get straight and smooth hair. Cysteine is an amino acid, which is used in this hair treatment to strengthen your hair and make them straight and silky. The cysteine treatment also safeguards your hair from damage, reduces the problems of frizz and adds shine to your hair. After opting for this treatment you will find it easy to maintain your hair.

Cysteine Treatment, who should get it?

If your hair has gone through rigid hair styling, ironing, and other chemical treatments, you should opt for this hair treatment.

Or if you have rough, dry and dull hair, you should try this hair treatment.

Also, people who are fed up with frizzy hair and want straight, smooth and shiny hair can try this cysteine treatment.

People who want to strengthen their hair roots and have a good volume of hair.

Go for this hair treatment if you want your hair to be healthier and manageable.

Precautions to take after getting cysteine treatment for your hair

Do not go or swimming for some early days after getting your cysteine treatment done.

Avoid frequent hair wash, as it may strip off the treatment. Try washing your hair only thrice a week.

Make sure you colour your hair before the treatment if required. Colouring after the treatment may damage the hair.

Avoid oiling your hair frequently as it can reduce the effect of the cysteine treatment.

Pros and cons of this cysteine treatment.

Reportedly, cysteine is found to be a safer hair treatment option as compared to a keratin treatment, and all other hair treatments.

Even pregnant women can opt for this hair treatment (after consulting the doctor).

Cysteine inclusion in this treatment makes sure that the new hair that grows would not be curly, so there will not be any change between the treated hair and the new hair.

Though it is expensive than other hair treatments, it is more effective. The price of this hair treatment depends on the length of your hair.

One who opts for this treatment will also have to spend money on shampoo, conditioner, and serum as your usual hair products are not suggested after the cysteine treatment.

Also, make a note that the effect of the cysteine treatment lasts just three to four months.

