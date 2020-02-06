Dance Classes And Studios In Pune For Fitness Enthusiasts; Check Out Full List

Dance is a perfect way to keep stress at bay. For those who hate working out, dance makes everything more interesting. The city of Pune has various fun dance classes for all age groups. Therefore, we have listed down the best among them to dance your problems away.

Here are the best dance classes in Pune

1. DanzoFit

Dance is a highly beneficial recreational activity and DanzoFit believes that. They tend to help you reduce anxiety, overthinking and enhance muscle flexibility with high-intensity dance practice. DanzoFit combines exercise and dance to promote a fun work out with the major health benefits. This place is situated in Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

Also read: LeBron James Takes Over Internet After Dancing On TikTok With His Son Bryce: WATCH

2. Salsamania India

It is evident from the name that this dance class teaches Salsa. Popular for its iconic style and easing the difficult technique of dance form, Salsamania India is unique in its own. This Salsa dance class focuses on perfection. Besides increasing your confidence and morale, this place ensures that you are better than before. Salsamania is also situated in Kalyani Nagar.

3. Flames Dance School

One of the most important aspects of having a great teacher is that they give a part of them to you. Similarly, Flames Dance School is quite popular in Pune because of its dance teachers. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’s Tannushree, a national gold medal winner Krishna and an instructor trained under the guidance of Choreographer Saroj Khan run this school. Therefore, this combination of master dancer knows how to make the best of a person. Tucked in Viman Nagar, this place has received wondrous reviews by the public.

Also read: Kiara Advani Lights The Dance Floor With Her Scintillating Moves At Armaan Jain Reception

4. Pulse The Studio

Instructors in this dance studio teach you how to ace belly dance, Zumba and follow aerobic dance. Pulse The Studio tries to focus more on fitness while having lots of fun. This place teaches how to break free by changing their attitude. Pulse The Studio is located in Camp.

5. Yuteka Trripati Contemporary Dance

Situated in Viman Nagar, this place teaches you to express yourself through dance. It specialises in contemporary dance style. The instructors here help you to focus on flexible body and body moments.

Also read: Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain's Dance At Armaan Jain's Reception Is All Things Love; Watch

Also read: Alaya F Is Breaking The Internet With Her Killer Dance Moves And These Videos Are A Proof