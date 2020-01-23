Deepika Padukone Becomes First Bollywood Actor To Feature On Louis Vuitton's Campaign

Deepika Padukone bagged the coveted spot in Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall 2020 campaign and has become the first Bollywood actor to star in the roster of actors and models featured in the campaign. Read on to know more details about this story.

Deepika features Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall campaign

Deepika Padukone has featured on covers of numerous Indian and international fashion magazines. During the promotion of her film XXX: Return of Xander cage Deepika also made an appearance on various late-night talk shows. Now, the Chhapaak actor has added another major achievement in her career.

Deepika Padukone is now the first Bollywood actor to feature on Louis Vuitton’s 2020 pre-fall campaign. According to a media portal, Nicholas Ghesquiere, creative director of women’s collection handpicks the casting for the French house’s campaigns. The creative director is known to have a keen eye while casting unique faces to represent Louis Vuitton’s vision.

Deepika Padukone is one of the 24 poster boys and girls to star in Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall campaign. This new campaign represents poster boys and girls in renditions of pulp horror movies and books. Deepika Padukone has been featured in 'Don’t Turn Around', a fiction thriller by Michelle Gagnon.

Deepika Padukone is dressed in a checker patterned black and white dress, grey overcoat, mini belt bag and pair of green quilted boots. Deepika Padukone featuring in this campaign is considered to be a huge achievement for the Chappaak actor. Deepika Padukone has joined stars like Sophie Turner, Lea Seydoux, Alicia Vikander, Chloe Grace Moretz and others in this 2020 campaign.

Image Courtesy: Nicholas Ghesquiere Instagram