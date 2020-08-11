Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Kangana Ranaut Rock Classic Pull-off Bun; See Pics

A bun is a versatile hairstyle that can be sported on a variety of occasions. Depending on the style, a bun can be made functional for a casual look, while it can also be polished to make your look more sophisticated for an important function. Many Bollywood divas have slayed it the classic pull-off bun hair-do on several occasions. Check out their pictures here:

Deepika Padukone

Donning a heavily embroidered Ivory saree, Deepika Padukone can be seen striking a subtle pose in the photography. The Piku actor opted for heavy accessories to complete her look which features a choker neckpiece and earrings. Kohled eyes and nude lips rounded off her makeup for this look. Deepika’s hair can be seen tied in a classic pull-of sleek bun that completed this traditional look of the actor.

Kangana Ranaut

Here, Kangana Ranaut can be seen wearing a saree designed by the label Raw Mango. Her dramatic eye-makeup can be seen complimenting the colour of her saree. Choker neckpiece and matching earrings are used as an accessory for this ethnic look of her. Hair tied in a sleep pull-off hair-do completes Kangana’s look.

Alia Bhatt

To attend of one her award functions, Alia Bhatt opted for a tube shimmer black gown. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant with minimal accessories. Kohled eyes, highlighted cheeks and nude lips added charm to her gorgeous look. Alia opted for a sleek pull-off bun for this look with a few strands left loose. Check out her picture here:

Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma can be seen sporting a gorgeous green floral saree in this picture. Winged liner with bold lips and flushed cheeks sums up the makeup of her look. Anushka has accessorised her look with massive drop-down earrings. Centre-parted hair tied in a sleep pull-off pun completes her look.

Tara Sutaria

Here, Tara Sutaria can be seen dazzling sporting a pink lehenga. She accessorised her look with a bandhgala neckpiece and matching earrings. Highlighted cheeks and smoky eye makeup rounded off her makeup. She tied her centre-parted hair in a pull-off hair along with a Kajra added to it. Check out her photo here:

(Promo Image Source: Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut & Alia Bhatt Instagram)